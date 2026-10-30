Malibu Pools’ Ivan Suarez Talks Pool Design, Safety and Community with Michael Miller

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Michael Miller, Publisher of Miami’s Community Newspapers, welcomes Ivan Suarez, owner of Malibu Pools, for a conversation about swimming pool design, backyard renovations, entrepreneurship and giving back to the South Florida community.

Suarez shares how his family’s construction background influenced his career and how his business grew from pool servicing into construction, renovations, retail stores and franchising. He discusses the importance of reinvesting in a business, providing dependable customer service and building lasting relationships.

For homeowners considering a backyard transformation, Suarez explains how the design process begins with understanding their vision and lifestyle. From custom pool shapes and updated finishes to patios and relaxing outdoor spaces, the conversation explores creating a backyard that complements the home and brings families together.

Water safety is another central topic. Miller and Suarez discuss supervision, protective barriers, door alarms and the importance of swimming education. Suarez also shares his commitment to sponsoring children’s swim lessons and his vision for expanding access to those opportunities in underserved communities.

The interview concludes with reflections on family, mentorship and the people who helped shape Suarez’s approach to business.

Learn more at MalibuPools.co or visit the showroom at 17690 S. Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157.