MAR-JCC Leadership Course participants visit Boys Town Jerusalem

By: Community News |July 30, 2018

MAR-JCC Leadership Course participants visit Boys Town JerusalemMichael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center Leadership Course participants are pictured during their recent visit to Boys Town Jerusalem (BTJ) in Israel. While at BTJ, these young people completed a community service project together with BTJ students. BTJ is one of Israel’s premier institutions for educating the country’s next generation of leaders and home to almost 1,000 at-risk youth. Alex Halberstein is the chair of Boys Town Jerusalem.

For more info please call Gary Arnowitz at: 954-665-7188.

