Mark Langfan, Middle East crisis expert, speaks at Florida Atlantic University

As a result of his successful presentation at a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Roundtable Luncheon, attorney and Middle East geographical expert Mark Langfan was invited to be the guest speaker at the Florida- Israel Institute’s lecture series held at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Langfan, a compelling and charismatic speaker, gave an informative and exciting presentation before a large audience of members of the organization, faculty and students from FAU and members of the Boca Raton community. The event was sponsored by the Florida-Israel Institute, an organization whose purpose is to promote direct Florida- Israel academic, commerce, education and cultural connections.

Langfan’s talk was “Why America Must Care About Israel’s Security.” His presentation included detailed maps showing the geographical and topographical importance of the West Bank to Israel’s safety, the threat to Israel’s security that would be an inevitable result of the proposed two-state solution, and the historical precedents that support Israel’s importance to democracy and American interests in the Middle East.

Professor Raviv, Director of Florida- Israel Institute, said, “Mr. Langfan’s comprehensive knowledge in historical, geographical, cultural, social and religious- related aspects made it a very special and meaningful talk. His overarching analysis was very unique from every aspect. I, as well as the audience enjoyed his talk very much.”

Mark Langfan welcomes opportunities to inform and educate groups interested in Israel’s security and the current Middle East situation. If interested, please contact Sue Baron at suebaron@bellosuth.net or call 305-794-5155.