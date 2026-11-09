Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Meet Chris Craig: The CulinaryDropout Talks Miami Food and Hospitality

A memorable meal is about more than what reaches the plate. It is also about the welcome, the atmosphere, and the people who bring it together.

Michael Miller welcomes Chris Craig, the caterer behind The CulinaryDropout, for a conversation about Miami food, catering, and hospitality.

Specializing in all things Miami hospitality, Chris brings his perspective to a local industry built around bringing people together.

Watch the full interview to meet the personality behind The CulinaryDropout and hear his take on Miami hospitality.

For more information, follow @the.culinarydropout on Instagram and explore #ChrisCanCook and #ChrisCeviche.

Find more conversations with South Florida’s people and businesses at Miami Community Newspapers.