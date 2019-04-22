Meet Rabbi Alvin Berkun: Vi at Aventura’s VIP

Through his congregation and beyond, Vi at Aventura resident Rabbi Alvin Berkun has spent the greater part of his life sharing knowledge of and devotion to the Conservative Jewish movement. For 23 years, Berkun led the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and served an additional 12 years as Rabbi Emeritus.

Unfortunately, he is no stranger to the fury of Anti-Semitism. He narrowly escaped the horrendous 2018 attack on his congregation that claimed 11 precious lives.

“The community is very resilient, and we will rebound,” Berkun said, “but it will leave a scar forever.

Berkun also is dedicated to sharing his voice on the significance of interfaith relations. A member of the International Jewish Committee on Interreligious Consultations (IJCIC) since the 1970s, Berkun has traveled the world to support this ongoing dialogue. He will be the only South Florida Rabbi to join the IJCIC at Vatican City this May for the Joint Declaration of the 26th International Catholic-Jewish Liaison Committee (ILC) Meeting.

“The fact that the church is committed to this dialogue is very significant,” he said. “The fact that the Jewish world, with all of its differences, is committed to the dialogue is powerful.”

Today, Rabbi Berkun leaves the sermons to his son, Rabbi Jonathan Berkun, leader of Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center. He is thankful to Vi at Aventura, the senior living community in which he and wife Flora live, for the platform they provide to keep his passion alive. Rabbi Berkun recently hosted a lecture for the residents entitled “Popes I have Known and Loved.”

“Vi at Aventura is a remarkable community with remarkable residents. It has been incredible to meet so many interesting people with such rich history,” Berkun said.

Vi at Aventura is located at 19333 West Country Club Drive. www.miami.viliving.com 305-912-0613 Aventura@viliving.com