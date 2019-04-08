Meet Vi at Aventura’s “VIP”

Music is everything to Peter Fuchs. It helped him survive his childhood and went on to become his livelihood.

Fuchs learned the accordion, banjo, and piano while hiding from Nazi soldiers in Europe. He credits that experience as well as his education in “the conservatory of the street” for becoming a successful composer, arranger, musical director and performer in New York and South Florida for decades. Music also played a starring role in his marriage when he met his talented wife-to-be Veronica in 1961 during a summer production in Cleveland. Fuchs may be retired, but his passion and dedication for music have not. He has fervently led the Hallandale Symphonic Pops Orchestra as their conductor for the past 18 years.

His big break came when he was drafted into the Army in 1951 and sent to Germany, where he joined the Special Services and wrote, produced, and performed shows for an entire year. “It was the best thing that could have happened to me. I also studied music on the G.I. Bill” said Fuchs.

His career highlights included performing all over New York, from summer theater in the Catskills to the bright lights of Broadway. Later, he and his wife performed in venues throughout Miami.

In addition to Hallandale Pops, Fuchs leads the Vi Choraleers singing group and shares his love of music with Vi residents at educational Living Well series twice monthly.

