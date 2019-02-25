Memorial Healthcare hosts Professional Women’s Council

Two days before Valentine’s Day, and what better place than the elegant Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach for the quarterly Professional Women’s Council Luncheon of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC). Over 50 women attended the luncheon, with most of them wearing red in honor of Heart Health Month and Valentine’s Day. After dining on Mozzarella Caprese and their choice of four entrees, the women had the opportunity to hear Dr. Maria Avila from Memorial’s Cardiac & Vascular Institute remind them to be aware of the signs of a heart problem. “Women don’t necessarily experience the same signs as men,” said Dr. Avila. “Other symptoms, ranging from nausea to feeling faint to sweating should alert you enough to see your doctor.”

The afternoon was filled with outstanding networking amongst the businesswomen who appreciated the elegant ambiance and delicious meal created by Acqualina’s famed Il Mulino restaurant and served in Acqualina’s newly-redesigned Chop House with glorious views of the ocean. Memorial’s door prize of a huge gift basket (including heart-healthy wines) was won by Janet Henfield-Green of Marquis Bank. Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman was there, as was the leadership team of Memorial’s Cardiac & Vascular Institute, including Michele Slane, VP- Cardiovascular Institute and Transplant Institute, Haroula Protopapadakis, Associate Administrator – MRH; Esther Surojon, Chief Financial Officer – MPG and SBCHS; Judy Frum, Chief Operating Officer – MRH; Director – Clinical Business Operations of MCVI Jenna Katz and Abha Narang, wife of Commissioner Vic Narang. The AMC worked with Community Relations Specialist Narupa Baldeosingh to ensure every detail was covered, and with 100% positive reviews, it was mission accomplished.

