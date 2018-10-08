Memorial healthcare system expands network of care as new urgent care center nears completion in east hollywood

When the medical need arises, determining the most appropriate type of care or accessing the right level of care isn’t always an easy choice to make. On November 2, residents of east Hollywood and neighboring communities including Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Aventura and others will have another access point to healthcare.

A standalone Urgent Care Center located at 1740 Sheridan Street, Hollywood, FL will open its doors on November 2 with extended hours seven days a week, online scheduling and skilled physicians to treat a variety of conditions. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for November 1st from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

“The opening of this Urgent Care Center, the second of its kind for Memorial Healthcare System, helps us fulfill our commitment to our community to expand purposefully and to meet the medical and healthcare needs of our residents by giving them more options to the right access to care when they need it the most,” said Marc Shapiro, MD, Medical Director of the Urgent Care Center.

Staffed by board-certified physicians, the Urgent Care Center will offer the ability to receive treatment for minor illnesses and injuries such as fever and flu symptoms, abdominal complaints, bladder infections, sprains, dislocations, fractures and sports injuries. The center will offer online check-in and accept walk-ins. Services will include digital X-rays, EKGs, laboratory tests, vaccinations, physical exams and Workers’ Compensation injury exams. The center will be open seven days a week with extended hours from 9 am to 9 pm, Monday-Friday, and 9 am to 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday.

“The Urgent Care Center is just one more piece in our quest to provide greater access in response to increased consumer and health plan expectations of affordability and quality healthcare,” said Melida Akiti, Vice President, Ambulatory and Community Services, Memorial Healthcare System.

“We want to provide our patients with the right level of care at the right time, and to accomplish this vision, we needed to diversify the access points of care so that patients get the attention they need,” said Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, FACHE, president and CEO, Memorial Healthcare System.