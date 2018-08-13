Memorial Hospital Pembroke: Healing Starts Here

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there were 2,798 opioid-related deaths in the state of Florida as a result of an overdose in 2016. This was 46.3% higher than the previous year indicating that opioid dependency and overdoses are still growing.

To step up its efforts to fight the opioid abuse epidemic, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, in partnership with DetoxMD, offers patients a unique Medical Detoxification program along with cutting-edge treatment in a safe hospital setting.

The program, which began this spring, is one of the only hospital-based programs in South Florida that provides inpatient care for adults who are currently using or experiencing acute withdrawal symptoms from alcohol, prescription medications, opiates and other drugs. To date, nearly 100 patients have participated in the program.

“We have adopted an interdisciplinary team approach to optimize treatment,” says Sandeep Mendiratta M.D., a psychiatry specialist with Memorial and a Board Certified Diplomate with the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. “Various assessments are utilized including a thorough psychosocial and substance history screening, thorough physical exam, and a detailed laboratory workup.”

During a patient’s hospital stay, which usually lasts from 5 to 7 days, the goal of the program is to reduce acute withdrawal symptoms during detox while keeping the patient safe. The Medical Detoxification program includes:

• Stabilization of your medical condition and 24-hour monitoring

• Development of a personalized treatment plan

• Ongoing support from medical staff, who are trained and equipped to treat addiction and related mental and physical health conditions

• Access to the latest anti-addiction medications to minimize cravings

• One-on-one counseling to manage the psychological effects of withdrawal

• Private room with access to movies, the internet, books and more

One of the advantages of the program is that it is hospital-based which means that it can take care of more patients than freestanding facilities, notes Mark Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

“Hospitals across Florida, and the nation, continue to see patients daily in the emergency department who have overdosed,” he says. “But most hospitals just treat them and release them back out onto the street. Our program will actually identify patients in the ER and we approach them about our program to help and treat them.”

“With Memorial’s involvement, you also have a trusted partner to help with this opioid crisis and patient care in a safe environment,” adds Lidice Morales, director of operations for DetoxMD at Memorial Hospital Pembroke. “Our program, which is voluntary, ensures that each patient receives optimal services and attention for their detoxification.”

For more information, visit https://www.mhs.net/services/detoxification