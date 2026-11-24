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Could higher fines help prevent animal cruelty in Miami? On this episode of What the Woof?, City of Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo and Vanessa Conde, founder of Insight Community Solutions, join hosts Carlos Blanco and Laura Pequignot to discuss a proposed ordinance that would increase financial penalties for animal cruelty.

Pardo explains why he brought the proposal, listed as agenda item FR.4, before the Miami City Commission. Conde shares the neighborhood perspective behind her public comments. Concerns about animal neglect and abandonment in Edgewater prompted her to speak before commissioners about what residents were seeing.

The conversation also takes up a practical question for Miami residents: What happens after someone reports suspected cruelty? The guests discuss how Miami Police, Miami-Dade Animal Services and local rescues can coordinate their response, and what neighbors can do when they believe an animal needs help.

Watch the full What the Woof? interview with Damian Pardo and Vanessa Conde below.

The Big Woof Fest comes to Regatta Park in Coconut Grove on January 16–17, 2027, with dock diving, Frisbee dogs and pup races. Visit the festival website for details.