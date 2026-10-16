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Miami Condo Market and Treasury Bonds: Miami’ees on Fire with Oscar Musibay and Peter Zalewski

Oscar Musibay and Peter Zalewski return to Miami’ees on Fire for an episode focused on Miami’s condominium market and Treasury bonds.

The October 15, 2026, installment brings together real estate and financial-market topics for viewers following South Florida property news. Materials supplied for the episode identified “condo cliffs” and Treasury bonds as subjects for the hosts’ discussion.

The program features Musibay and Zalewski’s commentary on these issues, placing the condominium market at the center of the conversation. Viewers can watch the full episode for the hosts’ analysis and perspectives.

Presented by Miami’s Community Newspapers, Miami’ees on Fire is part of the organization’s programming covering South Florida real estate and local issues.

Hosts: Oscar Musibay and Peter Zalewski

Program: Miami’ees on Fire

Recorded: October 15, 2026