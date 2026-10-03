Miami Fire Chief Robert Havia Discusses Fire Rescue, EMS & Fire Safety

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On this episode of In the Know, host Willard Shepherd sits down with City of Miami Fire Chief Robert Havia for an inside look at the people, technology, and services behind Miami Fire Rescue. Chief Havia discusses how the role of modern firefighters has expanded beyond fighting fires to include emergency medical services, technical rescues, hazardous materials response, and urban search and rescue operations.

The conversation also highlights Miami’s internationally recognized Urban Search and Rescue Team, including their response to disasters and the advanced technology used to locate and rescue people trapped in collapsed structures. Chief Havia shares his perspective on the mental health and wellness of firefighters, paramedics, dispatchers, and other first responders who regularly face high-stress and traumatic situations.

Chief Havia also explains the important history of EMS in Miami, the evolution of firefighter-paramedic services, the challenges of emergency response in a rapidly growing city, and the importance of reaching residents quickly during medical emergencies. The episode closes with practical fire prevention and safety tips, including advice on smoke detectors and safely charging devices with lithium-ion batteries.

Watch this episode of In the Know for an informative conversation about Miami Fire Rescue, emergency services, first responders, community safety, and the people dedicated to protecting South Florida.