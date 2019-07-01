Miami Spa Month & Florida Resident Offer From Acqualina Resort & Spa

The summer in Miami has become synonymous with Spa Month. As the sun heats up this July and August, Acqualina Spa by ESPA invites you to cool down and experience their ultra-luxurious, five star spa with two specialty Spa Month offers.

The 20,000 square foot, oceanfront spa also features an array of exceptional amenities including crystal steam rooms, refreshing Arctic ice fountains, Finnish saunas, experience showers, and relaxation lounges featuring Himalayan salt walls. The co-ed, outdoor sun deck includes an oceanfront swimming pool and Roman waterfall Jacuzzi.

Acqualina Spa by ESPA offers for Miami Spa Month include:

50-Minute Soothing Swedish Massage: A traditional relaxing full body Swedish massage with essential oils of Sandalwood and Rose Geranium to help soothe body and mind, leaving the skin beautifully supple. Priced at $139.

50-Minute Summer Firming Facial: This summer facial is specifically concentrating on reviving the skin’s natural moisture and paying particular attention to the delicate eye area, helping to minimize the appearance of fine lines. A relaxing scalp massage completes this divine experience. Priced at $109.

For those looking for a getaway and staycation, Acqualina Resort is delighted to present the Florida Resident offer, which includes 15% off best available rates based on a two-night minimum stay, daily valet parking, a welcome amenity, and complimentary WiFi.

The Spa Month offers are available July 1 through August 31, 2019 and are subject to a 20% service charge. To book, please call the spa reception desk at 877.574.7928.

The Florida Resident Offer is available through September 30, 2019 (certain blackout dates and restrictions may apply). For reservations, please call (888) 686.9482 or visit www.acqualinaresort.com.