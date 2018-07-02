Miami Spa Month & New Spacation Package from Acqualina Resort & Spa

The summer in Miami has become synonymous with Spa Month. As the sun heats up this July and August, Acqualina Spa by ESPA invites you to cool down and experience their ultra-luxurious, five star spa with two specialty Spa Month offers.

The 20,000 square foot, oceanfront spa also features an array of exceptional amenities including crystal steam rooms, refreshing Arctic ice fountains, Finnish saunas, experience showers, and relaxation lounges featuring Himalayan salt walls. The co-ed, outdoor sun deck includes an oceanfront swimming pool and Roman waterfall Jacuzzi.

Acqualina Spa by ESPA offers for Miami Spa Month Include:

• 50-Minute Advanced Lift & Firm Facial: a result-oriented facial, this summer treatment is designed to revive the skin’s natural moisture, paying particular attention to the delicate area around the eye to minimize the appearance of fine lines. A relaxing scalp massage will complete this divine experience. Priced at $139.

• 50-Minute Soothing Swedish Massage: a traditional full body massage featuring essential oils including sandalwood, rose geranium and frankincense to promote relaxation and ease muscle tension. Priced at $109.

For those seeking a relaxing spa retreat this summer, Acqualina Resort is delighted to unveil their new Spacation Package, which includes two Miami Spa Month body treatments, daily valet parking, a welcome amenity, and complimentary WiFi.

The Spa Month offers are available July 1 through August 31, 2018 and are subject to a 20% service charge. To book, please call the spa reception desk at (877) 574-7928.

The Spacation Package is available July 1 through August 31, 2018 (certain blackout dates and restrictions may apply). To learn more or to book the Spacation Package, please call (888) 686.9482 or visit www.acqualinaresort.com.