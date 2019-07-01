Michelle DesJardins of Allstate Insurance has summer intern working and learning

Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho understands the importance of students receiving hands-on training in the business world, and he made sure that hundreds of M-DCPS students would have the opportunity to do just that this summer

This summer, beginning July 1 – through August 2nd, businesses who registered online (www.miamigetmyinterns.org) will start receiving requests from students enrolled in that program who wish to be interviewed. Michelle DesJardins of Allstate Insurance signed up and was delighted when Jennifer Padilla, a senior at Krop Senior High, sent her resume for consideration. Jennifer was hired immediately, and today, you can find her assisting the sales team with their customer follow-up phone calls, helping Michelle with her Youtube channel and telemarketing for leads. “Jennifer has been a great asset to our agency and is already helping us increase our sales by helping my sales team with administrative duties. She is very intelligent and sincere, and appreciates the opportunity we are giving her. We truly appreciate her and this outstanding grant program!