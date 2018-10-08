Midici aventura the neapolitan pizza celebrates grand opening

MidiCi Aventura The Neapolitan Pizza, a restaurant with a mission to bring friends together, recently celebrated its grand opening with a “Buy- one, get- one free Margherita Pizza” promotion for all guests, DJ and brunch with bottomless mimosas.

Located at Town Center Aventura, MidiCi features high- quality, authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas made with Non-GMO dough, and other Italian culinary delights including gourmet appetizers, artisan burratas, quality salads, delicious calzones, signature desserts, diverse craft beers and wines. MidiCi is a unique dining experience that combines quality food with affordability in a communal space with an outdoor green patio, games, entertainment and music.

“This great location will help us build MidiCi’s brand promise to bring friends together,” said restaurant owners, Nancy Ogassawala and her husband, Renato Monteiro. “From the moment our Guest Friends step foot in MidiCi Aventura they will fall in love with the concept – from the food, to the people, ambiance and vibe, to the very values of the brand, it’s just a great fit for Aventura.”

MidiCi serves traditional Neapolitan cuisine using fresh, natural, ingredients and the non-GMO dough is made in house every day. Guest friends can select from traditional and signature menu options or create personalized Neapolitan pizzas in the open, center-staged bustling kitchen, also known as “the heart.” Pizzas are baked to perfection in Italian wood-fired ovens in just 90 seconds.

Acclaimed Los Angeles-based restaurateurs Peppe Miele and Mario Vollera hand-crafted the menu with authentic Italian offerings. MidiCi provides friends and families with an upscale dining atmosphere, designed by acclaimed hotel and restaurant architect and designer Sam Marshall, while maintaining the ease and affordability of a casual restaurant. The space beckons Guest Friends to visit and make memories over a gourmet meal next to a signature indoor tree.

MidiCi invented and trademarked “fast-fine”: fine dining made faster.

MidiCi Aventura is located at 18841 Biscayne Blvd. Aventura, FL, 33180 and opens Sunday to Thursday 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM, and Friday & Saturday 11AM – 11:00 PM. For more information, visit www.mymidici.com or follow on social media @MidiCiAventura on Facebook and Instagram.