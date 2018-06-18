Modern Acupuncture is making its way to Aventura as the first Florida location

Modern Acupuncture is the world’s first acupuncture franchise to make the natural health and cosmetic benefits of acupuncture available to people in an accessible and affordable delivery.

Modern Acupuncture Aventura is the first clinic to open in the state of Florida. Located at 18155 Biscayne Blvd. Aventura, FL 33160, this clinic is the perfect location for a natural healing practice as it gives a large community an alternative and natural health care option.

“Those of us who’ve experienced a natural approach to health and wellness know how powerful acupuncture can be,” says Michael Garcia, Modern Acupuncture franchisee of the Aventura clinic. “We are confident that the traditional and cosmetic acupuncture benefits available at Modern Acupuncture will positively impact Aventura and other South Florida communities.”

Modern Acupuncture offers an enhanced acupuncture experience that utilizes needle therapy on nodes to increase blood flow, but unlike traditional acupuncture, does not require the removal of any clothing to access full-body health. A visit to Modern Acupuncture feels like a relaxing retreat, where guests can unwind and possibly even fall asleep. Sessions are typically 30 minutes or less.

As one of the fastest growing health and wellness brands in the nation, Modern Acupuncture has opened a total of 19 clinics since February 2017, and has plans to have at least 50 clinics open by the end of 2018.

Modern Acupuncture Aventura is open Monday – Friday at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information, please visit www.modernacupunture.com/fl001 or call (786) 505-4561.