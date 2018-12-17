New Year’s Eve comes but once a year, so why not make it the most luxurious evening of them all?

Il Mulino New York, perfectly situated in the Five-Star Acqualina Resort, invites you to bid farewell to 2018 and welcome in the New Year at their spectacular, award-winning restaurant. Spend the evening savoring in Chef Michael Mazza’s specially curated, four-course dinner menu, accompanied by a premium open bar. With lavish cuisine, top shelf cocktails, and live music from 8:00pm to 1:00am, this gorgeous setting will make you wonder, are you ringing in the New Year in Miami or in Italy? Why not both? We say the sky’s the limit for the year ahead. $495 per person, premium beverages included (tax and gratuity not included).

Reservations begin at 8:00pm. To reserve your table, please call 305.466.9191.

AQ Chop House by Il Mulino will also be hosting New Year’s Eve dinner from 8:00pm to 1:00am. With live dancing music and an ocean view that allows you to observe the moon’s reflection shimmering across the Atlantic Ocean, AQ Chop House offers a stunning setting that’s ideal for the entire family. Enjoy a most exquisite buffet featuring lobster, caviar, oysters, snow crabs, and much more, as well as a premium open bar, but do make sure you save room for dessert. AQ’s desserts will include a three-foot-tall strawberry tower and a five-foot-tall cannoli, taking your New Year’s Eve celebration to new heights. $495 per person, premium beverages included and $395 for juniors ages 14 to 20 and $250 for children ages 3 to 13 (tax and gratuity not included). Reservations begin at 8:00pm. To reserve your table, please call 305.466.9191.

As we approach the most wonderful time of year, it’s clear that our social calendars will be filled with a myriad of parties and festivities from now until the confetti clears. To ensure you put your best face forward this season, we suggest giving your skin a holiday skincare boost at Acqualina Spa by ESPA. Try ESPA’s popular 80-minute Refining Enzyme Facial, a powerful and highly effective treatment that dramatically improves the texture and appearance of your skin, leaving your face smoother, firmer, and photo-ready for the bustling, festive season ahead.

Reserve the Refining Enzyme Facial for $235 and receive an ESPA gift pouch available through December 26, 2018. Additionally, buy $100 or more of ESPA holiday gifts and receive an ESPA pocket of Joy gift. To book, please call 305.918. 6844 or visit online at www.acqualinaresort.com.