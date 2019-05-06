North Shore Medical Center Celebrates Nurses Week

North Shore Medical Center hosted a breakfast to say thank you to all of its nurses. May 6 is National Nurses Day and it marks the first day of National Nurses Week. This week is to raise awareness of the important role nurses play in society. North Shore Medical Center recognized all its nurses by hosting a breakfast that showed appreciation for the North Shore Medical Center nurses. “Nurses play an important role in our Community Built on Care. Every day, they provide compassionate, quality care to our patients,” said Lane Harrington CNO of North Shore Medical Center. “I am deeply grateful to our nurses and their commitment to North Shore Medical Center.

