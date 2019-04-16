North Shore Medical Center Celebrates One Year as a Comprehensive Stroke Center

North Shore Medical Center celebrates its one year anniversary of having earned it’s recognition of being a comprehensive stroke center from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. Physicians, staff and community leaders were in attendance. To be eligible, North Shore Medical Center met the standards for Comprehensive Stroke Center designation, and demonstrated compliance with stroke standards as a Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center. It also had to meet additional requirements related to advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments and to provide staff with the education and training to care for complex stroke patients. As a Comprehensive Stroke Center, North Shore is able to treat patients suffering from severe acute ischemic strokes when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the brain with an advanced minimally invasion surgical approach.

