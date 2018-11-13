North Shore Medical Center Partners with Village of Miami Shores for Green Day

North Shore Medical Center joined with the Village of Miami Shores for Green Day and offered health screenings for all in the community. Green Day is an annual event with over 150 vendors. Families came out and enjoyed live music, shopping and all things green and good for the environment. “We are committed to the health and wellness of our community, and this was a great way to further that mission in an ecologically sensitive manner,” said Mark Racicot, CEO of North Shore Medical Center.

