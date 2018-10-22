November, 2018 Performances at The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Quality images of select performances from the upcoming season, representing all genres, may be downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/yacz7vw5.

Nov. 2 New World Dance Ensemble

Nov. 3 Luis Chataing-Nuevamente (Spanish language)

Nov. 4 Aventura Marketing Council Young Stars Showcase

Nov. 6 Aventura International Film Series: The Cakemaker

Nov. 10 Bobby Collins

Nov. 13 NSU Lifelong Learning Institute Speaker Series:

Charles Zelden, PhD – A Postmortem of the 2018 Midterm Elections

Nov. 17 Top of the World-A Carpenters Tribute Featuring Debbie Taylor

Nov. 18 Miami International Piano Festival: Francesco Libetta

Nov. 29–Dec. 2 Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222, or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.