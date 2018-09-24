NSU Lifelong Learning Institute and Aventura Arts & Cultural Center launch new speaker series

The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) at Nova Southeastern University (NSU) will launch a new partnership through the City of Aventura with the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center starting with a new lecture series. The first presentation, “A Postmortem of the 2018 Midterm Elections” by NSU Professor of History and Political Science Charles Zelden, Ph.D., takes place November 13 at 7:30 p.m. The event is free, but reservations are required and can be made through the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Collaborating with the City of Aventura was the brainchild of Dr. George L. Hanbury II, President & CEO of Nova Southeastern University.

“NSU’s Lifelong Learning Institute has made tremendous strides in its work, giving an edge to South Florida adults looking to stay mentally sharp and engaged in current events,” said Hanbury. “This partnership is a win for both Nova Southeastern University and the City of Aventura, and shows how NSU continues to live by its core values. It helps fulfill our goal to be an educational force of nature in South Florida.”

The series continues on January 29, 2019 with “The Long Roots of Racism and the American Civil Rights Revolution of the 20th Century,” by Vincent Toscano, Ph.D. February 26 will feature Armando Droulers’ “Affairs of the Heart: Picasso’s Women.” The series will wind up on March 26 with NSU’s Missy Dore, Ed.D. presenting “Sharks, Turtles, and Corals: Oh My! 50 Years of Marine Science in South Florida.”

To register for the November 13 lecture, please visit www.aventuracenter.org or call (954) 468-3280. Tickets for the remaining lectures are $20 each plus fees. Subscribe to all three and save 20 percent off the single ticket price. The Aventura Arts and Cultural Center is located 3385 NE 188th Street in Aventura.

In addition to the new partnership with the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, the NSU Lifelong Learning Institute has been offering classes at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center since 2016. Classes continue on October 15 with Shane LeMar at 10:00 a.m. on “Motown: The Sound, Business and the Politics of a Young America.” Classes are $15 each, and are held at the center, which is located at 20400 NE 30th Ave in Aventura. For more information about upcoming classes and registration, visit www.nova.edu/lifelonglearning or call (954) 262-8471.

Visit www.nova.edu/lifelonglearning; 954-262-8471; LLI@nova.edu.