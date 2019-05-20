Ocean Bank Aventura celebrates grand opening

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Ocean Bank opened its first Aventura branch with a knock-out reception recently at the courtyard of the bank’s location at 20900 NE 30th Avenue. More than 300 guests joined Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Commissioners Gladys Mezrahi and Howard Weinberg as well as members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce at the ribbon-cutting event.

Ocean Bank President and CEO Agostinho Alfonso Macedo and Chief Lending Officer Ralph Gonzalez-Jacobo welcomed the guests, and Father Orlando Cardozo and Rabbi Mendy Tennenhaus were on hand to bless and commemorate the event.

Macedo said Ocean Bank has been doing business in Aventura for many years. “We are extremely excited to extend our commitment to Aventura with this branch,” he said.

For more information visit www.oceanbank.com