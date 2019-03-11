Ocean Bank hosts Dr. Pablo Ortiz, FIU Vice Provost, for Aventura Marketing Council Board Meeting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The beautiful new Aventura branch of Ocean Bank, run by Leo Gershoyg, recently hosted the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors as they met with Dr. Pablo Ortiz, the new Vice Provost of Florida Int. University, Biscayne Bay Campus. A longtime educator with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Dr. Ortiz had overseen more than 25 schools in the most economically challenged areas of the county. Dr. Ortiz spoke about the growth and excitement surrounding Biscayne Bay Campus as it moves towards becoming an international hub.