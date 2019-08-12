OJ McDuffie keeps the promise to children and families

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

OJ McDuffie is a former first-team All-American who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round and subsequently spent his entire nine-year career flourishing there. The “Juice” quickly became Dan Marino’s favorite target and broke multiple receiving records, and in 2013, was inducted into the Miami Dolphins Walk of Fame. His commitment and passion to South Florida didn’t end with his contributions on the field. He founded the Catch 81 Foundation with the goal of serving South Florida’s at-risk youth.

OJ and his committee hold their annual “Strikes for Kids”, a big bowling tournament on President’s Day weekend at Sparez in Davie. The event brings in a record number of NFL alumni who participate with the many sponsoring organizations. Funds raised have been distributed to a variety of South Florida organizations that serve at-risk children and women’s organizations. They are now working on their annual back-to-school event where the 400 backpacks and school supplies, they were able to purchase with the monies raised will be distributed to organizations in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Starting in October, OJ and his Catch 81 Foundation team will begin collecting toys to be distributed to organizations that serve children and families in need.

They spread the word, “If your family is in need of holiday toys, please come and see us!” Thousands of toys, bicycles and scooters are given away to those less fortunate.

If you’ve ever been to one of OJ’s events, you’ll see why his Board Members and volunteers love participating – OJ is “hands-on”, loading coolers, stuffing backpacks and picking up gifts. The Catch 81 Foundation also donates cash to organizations, like the $10,000 to the B Right Leadership Academy in Miami, and the $5,000 donation to Village South, an organization that serves women going through drug rehab and whose children reside with them. Coming up soon will be a toys and check presentation to Children’s Harbor, a small foster care facility in Pembroke Pines. The Sheridan House in Broward, working with women and children, is near and dear to OJ’s mom Gloria, and the foundation presents them with a $3,000 check at holiday time.

For more info www.Catch81foundation.org; info@catch81foundation.org