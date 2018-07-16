Open Letter to the Government, Residents of Winston Towers and Sunny Isles Beach

Commissioner Gerald “Gerry” Goodman loved his family, friends, comrades in arms in the United States Navy, colleagues, and especially the people of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Born on September 11, 1925 in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, our father’s life included more than nine decades of commitment to family, service to his country, and community activism. His passing marks a lifetime of both personal and extraordinary accomplishments. He was a great man from the “‘Greatest Generation.” His life’s path included Brighton Beach and Canarsie, Brooklyn; Normandy Beach, France on D-Day; and ultimately, Sunny Isles Beach. In recent years, he spoke often about how his life was divided into thirds: years growing up, years working and raising family, and the final third of retirement and living his dreams. And for the past 30 years, Dad lived his dreams in Sunny Isles Beach.

At a tribute to his service to the City, broadcast at the June 21, 2018 Commission Meeting, Mayor George “Bud” Scholl, among others (including present and former elected officials) reflected on his time as a resident (and commissioner) and the impact he had on them, both personally and professionally. For us, his children, distance and life got in the way of truly understanding the impact he had on the City, its residents and the future of the community. When we would visit, his focus was on family, his sons and daughter, their wives and husband, and his grandchildren. We would only catch brief glimpses of the influence he had here, bringing attention to repairs and maintenance of roads, the building of City Hall, the school and all the wonderful parks for children and families, as well as the rise of extraordinary environmentally sound and aesthetically pleasing buildings on the beach where there were once single story motels. He helped to make sure that there would always be adequate beach access for all who lived here.

In addition to being a founder of the City, his input for the construction of Heritage Park and the Veteran’s Wall became his passion and, perhaps, his ultimate and greatest legacy. As commissioner for 10 years, his door was always open. He was a great listener, chose his battles carefully, and always in the very best interest of the people who live here. He was honest and altruistic.

After his terms on the commission were completed, he served on the Board of Trustees of Aventura Hospital, always assuring those who approached him that they would receive VIP treatment there when they arrived for treatment. He continued his community activism in with the “Social Seniors” and local political races.

To the mayors, commissioners, chiefs of police and fire departments, the city managers, attorneys, secretaries, committee and community leaders and members, the residents of Winston Towers and all of Sunny Isles Beach who have had the opportunity to know, work with and befriend our father, please accept our heartfelt thank you for the loyalty, friendship, professionalism and support you gave him as a community advocate, elected official, and neighbor. He loved his city and he loved you all.

Sincerely,

Richard, Howard, and Sandra Goodman-Laedke