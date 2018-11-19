Park One – Now serving you at work, home and play

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When the leadership of Park One purchased a small local valet parking company named Caribbean Parking about 19 years ago, they never dreamed they would now be serving such a diverse mix of clients like the Mansions at Acqualina, Miami Marlins Park and the Brightline MiamiCentral Station.

With over 170 locations and 1,700 associates, Park One’s focus has always been on attracting the highest-quality personnel and identifying with the needs of South Florida’s residential market through creative service programs and exploring the latest in technologies. This formula has created opportunities in just about every possible market, including the retail market with long-time clients like Aventura Mall, the Bal Harbour Shops and new clients like Doral City Place, entertainment venues with clients such as the Adrienne Arsht Center and the Miracle Mile in Coral Gables; and commercial projects like Aventura ParkSquare and MiamiCentral Station.

“Creating worthwhile advancement opportunities for our associates, has been one of the most gratifying results of our growth” says Fred Bredemeyer, Park One’s President. To achieve these results, Park One focuses largely on their human resources department, constantly offering the greatest in benefits and the most convenient opportunities and work processes for their associates.

Their now-diverse reputation has helped Park One grow in somewhat untraditional arenas, like the Perez Art Museum and Frost Museum of Science complex in downtown Miami. “These types of client awards really became a testament of the South Florida community’s trust in our brand, and further reinforces our model of continuously giving back to our community at every opportunity” stated Benton Launerts, Park One’s Regional Vice President who also handles much of the brand’s business development. Examples of this is how Park One continuously donates to outstanding causes like the “I Have a Dream” Foundation and their volunteer efforts with programs like The Academy of Hospitality and Tourism for Dade County Schools, of which Launerts serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board.

With such account diversity, pk1’s focus is now on strategies that can tie in all these great resources and create advantages that will streamline and simplify the customer experience at their home, work, and play.

For more information, www.park1.com or Ben Launerts 305-610-0892 – blaunerts@park1.com