“Power of the Heels” Disruptive Summer

Inside a clear bubble set up outside the Aventura Comprehensive Cancer Center on the campus of Aventura Hospital & Medical Center and surrounded by nature, 75 women recently gathered to learn, network, have fun and enjoy an array of expert panelists.

Former Aventura Vice Mayor Luz Weinberg served as the perfect Emcee and introduced Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Aventura Hospital & Medical Center CEO Lee Chaykin for remarks.

Gladys Mezrahi, Aventura Commissioner and Founder/CEO of “Power of the Heels” celebrated the tenacity and passion of women and gave a brief history on why heels have the power to give women the courage that they need.

Panelists included an 11-year old co-founder of a non-profit organization striving to become an agent of social change that transforms lives through kindness, to a woman who manages $120 million dollars of investments in Israel that allows progressive undertakings and the creation of many tools that help us live well.

Jeneissy Azcuy, VP of Marketing & Communication of South Florida PBS, moderated the panel of diverse experts in their fields, and managed to connect the panelists with the audience in an emotional and personal way. Everyday stories that taught how to be financially savvy from Alexandra Valentin, to an insight of what it takes to run for public office from Commissioner Daniella Levine-Cava, to Diane Treganza, a woman available for any 24/7 shopping needs with the ability to close Bloomingdales just for you, to the necessary health tips from Dr. Sharma. Gloria Garces gave the inspiring life motto, “do it fat, do it now, do it happy” and Delia Passi empowered the audience with the tools to live well by guiding them to make the right choices while having the courage to fight for their dreams.

This is what The Power of The Heels is all about…. women collaborating and empowering each other to become the best versions of themselves. This is the essence of The Power of The Heels, a community where disruptive thinkers dare to live well, because #WECAN.

For more information, call Gladys Mezrahi at 305.798.0328