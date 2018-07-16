Preparing your business and home for this year’s storm season

Tropical weather in Florida is a way of life. The Sunshine State leads the nation in landfalling hurricanes with nearly 120.

Properly preparing for hurricane season now can save you and your employees unwanted stress when a storm is imminent. The key is having a plan in place when that time comes. Here are some tips from Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) to help get you going as we head into the heart of storm season.

Plan ahead:

• Ensure your employees’ contact information is up to date.

• Have a plan in place to communicate after the storm passes, e.g. set up a telephone number with a message featuring updates to inform employees of the status of company operations.

• Establish a safe area away from exterior glass windows and doors if you plan to shelter at your business.

• Identify what you need to secure your building, important equipment and who will help; outline specific tasks and conduct a training session.

• Bookmark FPL.com/outage and save 1-800-4OUTAGE to your cell phone to report and check the status of your restoration.

• Download FPL’s Mobile App in the App Store or Google Play, or text the word “App” to MyFPL (69375).

Generator safety

• Read and follow all the manufacturer’s guidelines when using a generator to avoid dangerous shortcuts and ensure safe operation.

• DO NOT directly connect your generator to your business’s breaker or fuse box. Power from a generator connected to a business’s wiring will “back feed” into utility lines – which can severely injure or kill a neighbor or utility crew working to restore power.

• DO NOT run generators inside your business or garage.

• Keep generators away from all open windows to prevent the fumes from entering your business.

• Use a battery-operated carbon monoxide alarm to monitor possible dangerous gas levels.

• Turn off all connected appliances before starting your generator.

• Turn connected appliances on one at a time, never exceeding the generator’s rated wattage.

• DO NOT touch a generator if you are wet, standing in water or on damp ground.

• NEVER refuel a hot generator or one that is running – hot engine parts or exhaust can ignite gasoline.

• Have plenty of gas safely stored in gas containers to operate your generator.

Before a storm:

• Pay attention to instructions from public officials and the media.

• Identify outdoor equipment, materials and structures that could become airborne and move them to a safe location.

• Park vehicles in safe, protected areas such as a covered garage.

• Charge your cell phone and keep it ready by obtaining portable chargers.

• Make multiple back-ups of computer files and data and store records off premises.

• Run a special voice message informing employees and customers on the status of company operations.

• Close offices with sufficient time to allow employees to secure their own homes, and inform clients that you’re closing early and when you plan to reopen.

After a storm:

• Make your safety and the safety of your employees a priority.

• DO NOT travel, or ask employees to travel, until it is safe to do so.

• Watch for downed power lines. Call 911 or FPL at 1-800-4OUTAGE to report fallen, dangerous power lines. Always assume that every power line is energized.

• Take inventory to determine and record losses – based off of photos and recordings you took for insurance purposes.

Always keep safety top of mind and see more valuable storm tips at FPL.com/storm.

Richard Gibbs, senior communication specialist with Florida Power & Light Company, is a member of FPL’s storm media team.