Professor Rafi Beyar, CEO, Rambam Medical Center and Congresswoman Donna Shalala enjoy a reunion at South Florida’s Israeli Riviera Parliament

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Israeli business and community leaders, members of the Israeli Riviera Parliament, were informed and enlightened about the current state of healthcare in the U.S. and Israel and the U.S. political landscape, through presentations by Professor Rafi Beyar, M.D., Director and CEO of Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, Israel and recently elected Congresswoman Donna Shalala, former friends and healthcare colleagues, who shared the stage at a recent meeting of the organization. Hosting the weekly gathering were Parliament leaders Ofer Tamir, Chairman of the Board; Amnon Gershoni, President; Boaz Tepper, Vice President; and Doron Feigelman, Director of Content and Programming.

Professor Beyar surprised Congresswoman Shalala by showing a video of her accepting Rambam’s Annual Humanitarian Award in 2011 at the medical center. He praised her accomplishments as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 1993 to 2001, helping to revise the financial structure of the U.S. healthcare system. He also commended her visionary leadership when she served as President of the University of Miami from 2001 to 2015, helping the university to raise $3 billion. In addition to a compelling presentation highlighting the latest medical innovations coming out of Rambam, Professor Beyar spoke eloquently about the remarkable achievements of Rambam during its 80 years as the premier medical institution in northern Israel and the importance of “spreading the word” throughout South Florida of Rambam’s other achievements in the areas of security preparedness and peaceful coexistence among various religious and ethnic groups. Rick Hirschhaut, National Executive Director of American Friends of Rambam, stressed the importance of strengthening Rambam’s ties to Aventura and other major communities in the U.S. that have large and vibrant Jewish and Israeli communities that can support the life-saving and life-enhancing biomedical research and superior patient care delivered at Rambam.

For more information, please contact Sue Baron, Southeast Regional Director, American Friends of Rambam Medical Center, at sbaron@aforam.org or call 305-794-5155.