Publishers of AVENTURA Magazine launch new coupon publication : Deal Melon

Stern Bloom Media, publishers of AVENTURA Magazine, the area’s premier lifestyle magazine for 21 years, is launching a brand-new publication on August 1st, that will offer an affordable, yet beautifully designed way for businesses to promote themselves.

Deal Melon, the bi-monthly coupon-savings publication, will have a distribution of 15,000 that will saturate residences in Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Golden Beach, Highland Lakes and Skylake.

Participating businesses will feature a special promotion or offer in order to advertise in Deal Melon. Print ad rates begin at $295, and an online, mobile-friendly version will be released later this year.

For more information, visit dealmelon.com or call 305.932.2400 or sales@sternbloom.com