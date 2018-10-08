Rabies alert issued in north miami beach after unvaccinated, owned cat tests positive for the disease

Another rabies alert has been issued in the North Miami Beach area in Miami-Dade after an owned, unvaccinated cat tested positive for the virus. This rabies alert spans from Northeast 151st Street to Northeast 163rd Street and from Northeast 14th Avenue to Biscayne Boulevard and will be in effect for 60 days until November 24th.

As this incident brings the count for confirmed rabid animals identified in Miami-Dade to seven, the Humane Society of Greater Miami stresses the importance of taking the below safety precautions:

Stay away from all feral animals, including all wildlife and feral cats; Do not feed wild animals; Avoid unintentionally attracting wildlife by making sure you do not leave out food or opened garbage or trash containers and bins; If you are concerned that your pet has been bitten by a rabid animal, take your pet to a private veterinarian. The Humane Society of Greater Miami does not run full service clinics and will not be able to help with medical emergencies; If your pet has been bitten, please report the incident to Miami Dade Animal Services immediately; If you or someone you know is exposed to a wild animal, call the Department of Health’s Miami-Dade office at 305-324-2400