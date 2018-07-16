Relax and Unwind with Miami Spa Month Specials at Trump International Beach Resort

Miami Spa Month is here! Now through August 31, you will be able to relax and soothe away stress with specials at Trump International Beach Resort. The Aquanox Spa is offering treatments starting at just $109 and including access to saunas, steam rooms, and a relaxation lounge. These specials also include access to the fitness center, pools, and beach club, as well as complimentary valet parking.
Signature Relaxation Massage
Relax, rebalance and renew with this classic Swedish massage, featuring light to medium pressure tailored to special areas of concern. $109
Signature Deep Tissue Massage
A firmer, full body massage concentrating on the deep layers of muscle tissue. $139
Milk & Honey Body Polish
Full body exfoliation removes dead skin cells with natural sea salt scrub rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Moisturizing body butter leaves skin refreshed, smoothed, and glowing. $109
Rose Petal Facial
This facial brightens and moisturizes skin for a younger looking, more radiant complexion. Made with real rose petals, it naturally reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $109
Silk Collagen Facial
This illuminating treatment uses a mask made with pure silk, helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Silk amino acids and marine collagen encourage a radiant complexion. $139
The specials are 75 minutes and include a heated ultra moisturizing hand and foot treatment. Some blackout dates may apply.
For more information, please call (855) 807-1933 or visit www.trumpmiami.com.
