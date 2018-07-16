Relax and Unwind with Miami Spa Month Specials at Trump International Beach Resort

Miami Spa Month is here! Now through August 31, you will be able to relax and soothe away stress with specials at Trump International Beach Resort. The Aquanox Spa is offering treatments starting at just $109 and including access to saunas, steam rooms, and a relaxation lounge. These specials also include access to the fitness center, pools, and beach club, as well as complimentary valet parking.

Signature Relaxation Massage

Relax, rebalance and renew with this classic Swedish massage, featuring light to medium pressure tailored to special areas of concern. $109

Signature Deep Tissue Massage

A firmer, full body massage concentrating on the deep layers of muscle tissue. $139

Milk & Honey Body Polish

Full body exfoliation removes dead skin cells with natural sea salt scrub rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Moisturizing body butter leaves skin refreshed, smoothed, and glowing. $109

Rose Petal Facial

This facial brightens and moisturizes skin for a younger looking, more radiant complexion. Made with real rose petals, it naturally reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $109

Silk Collagen Facial

This illuminating treatment uses a mask made with pure silk, helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Silk amino acids and marine collagen encourage a radiant complexion. $139

The specials are 75 minutes and include a heated ultra moisturizing hand and foot treatment. Some blackout dates may apply.

For more information, please call (855) 807-1933 or visit www.trumpmiami.com.