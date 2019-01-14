Renowned Israeli artist, Ariela Wertheimer, featured at Art Basel 2018 event

Internationally renowned Israeli artist, Ariela Wertheimer, showcased her unique works of contemporary art at the Scope Miami Beach Pavilion during Art Basel 2018, for the second year in a row. Ariela debuted her new exhibition, titled “The Odyssey,” for which she used unusual materials, such as fish nets and photographs of ship hulls. The inspiration behind Ariela’s latest collection is a fishing expedition. By capturing portraits of corals and clams that cling to the sides and back of the ships and are the remnants of journeys out to sea, she is able to symbolize the experiences we undergo in our lives. Noted for her unusual depths of symbolism, variety of materials and textures, and intricate attention to detail, most of her soul-stirring works reflect the suffering, joy and infinite power within us that struggle for release from the ties that bind us during our lifetimes.

On December 8th, Ariela held a special Hanukkah event for South Florida’s Jewish and Israeli communities at her exhibit, which featured a ceremony presented by Ariela and her gallery manager, Aharon Farkash, lighting the 7th candle of the holiday’s menorah (candelabra), singing Hanukkah songs and enjoying “suvganiot,” the fried jelly donut that is one of the traditional holiday foods. In addition to the holiday celebration, Ariela addressed the large crowd of friends and art lovers, explaining the meaning behind the Hanukkah holiday and specifically, the 7th candle.

The previous day, Ariela was guest speaker at South Florida’s Israeli Riviera Parliament. Before a standing-room-only audience, she gave a compelling slide presentation of her various works of art, explaining the inspiration and meaning behind her most popular pieces. She also spoke about her involvement with Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, Israel. Not only are she and her husband, Eytan, among Rambam’s strongest supporters and benefactors, but Ariela is also a devoted and beloved volunteer at the hospital, donating her time to helping cancer patients in the hospital’s Joseph Fishman Oncology Center.

