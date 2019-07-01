Rieber Developments debuts mixed-use 12|12 Aventura project, establishing new Aventura Medical District

Aventura-based Rieber Developments unveiled plans for 12|12 Aventura, a premier mixed-use project with offices for medical professionals, a luxury senior living component and vibrant dining and shopping.

The visionary project, along with its sister development, the under-construction Ivory 214, a medical and professional office building with an accompanying Tapestry Collection by Hilton™ hotel, will serve as the epicenter of the ‘Aventura Medical District.’

Designed by Arquitectonica, 12|12 Aventura will be a 12-story complex consisting of 30,000 square feet of commercial retail space, 30,000 square feet of offices, a 150-residence luxury senior living component and a structured parking garage.

Located at 21290 Biscayne Blvd, less than one mile from Aventura Mall, and directly adjacent to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center, the development will serve as a destination for dining and shopping, while offering a unique mix of medical and professional office condos, a luxury senior community and commercial retail complete with a Chelsea Market-style food hall on the ground floor.

Rieber Developments is led by Bernardo Rieber, an established developer specializing in mixed-use developments, with a track record of high-quality, innovation and value.

“Our vision for 12|12 Aventura and the Aventura Medical District is to meld community, culture, health and wellness with unmatched convenience for our tenants, patrons and residents. We believe healing begins with architecture, and when we set out to develop this project, we ensured every element was thoughtfully designed with this in mind,” said Bernardo Rieber, principal of Rieber Developments. “Offering a state-of-the-art food hall, lively contemporary restaurants, enticing retail and offices as well as modern-style luxury senior living where residents can interact more, this project was truly created to complement the surrounding community.”

Sales of the 12|12 Aventura office condos recently launched with Cervera Real Estate with ID & Design International outfitting the interiors of the project.

General contractor Winmar Construction will break ground on the project in December with completion slated for 2021. For more, please visit 1212aventura.com.