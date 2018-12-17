Ring in the New Year South Florida-Style at Trump International Beach Resort

Visitors and locals alike have two unique options to ring in the New Year at Trump International Beach Resort on Sunny Isles Beach: a sophisticated three-course dinner or a festive Beach Bash. The New Year’s Eve dinner at Neomi’s Grill will feature live music and dishes such as Vittelo Tonnato, Beet & Sweet Plum Salad, Crispy Red Snapper and Herb Basted Filet Mignon. Sweet Celebrations will end the meal with Chocolate Celebration Cake and Pear Pavlova with holiday spices. Seatings are from 6:00 to 10:00 pm. The prix-fixe menu is available for $95 per adult. Some additional menu selections are available. Reservations are required.

For a more casual way to ring in 2019, visitors and locals are invited to dig their toes in the sand at a special Beach Bash at Gili’s Beach Club, complete with a DJ, a screening of the Times Square ball drop from New York City, light bites, a festive buffet and drink specials The Beach Bash starts at 8:00 pm and is $65 for adults and $25 for children ages five to 12. Children four and under are complimentary. Valet parking for all holiday events is complimentary. Taxes and gratuities are not included in prices above.

For more information, please call (855) 807-1933 or visit www.trumpmiami.com.