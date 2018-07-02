Rosetta Bakery opens at Aventura Mall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Aventura Mall recently welcomed Rosetta Bakery to its growing list of eclectic, diverse dining options. Located on the lower level of the expansion wing, near Zara, Rosetta is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant offers pastries, specialty focaccias, pizzas, sandwiches, coffees and cappuccinos. Its menu changes daily as each item is created fresh, on premises.

Rosetta’s specialties include croissants served plain or with apricot, raspberry, cream or Nutella; the King Rosetta sandwich for two with Prosciutto di Parma or ham, arugula, swiss cheese and cherry tomatoes; Pizza in Teglia with Mozzarella Fiordilatte, tomatoes, basil and more; and the Fruit Tart with a mix of berries and fresh cream.

The restaurant’s Italian design includes restaurant seating, as well as comfortable, lounge-style couches and tables in the mall’s common area, perfect for relaxing and people watching.

“We focus on authenticity, quality and traditional recipes,” said Tommaso Bulfon, one of the Rosetta Bakery partners. “All our chefs are from Italy and our open kitchen enables guests to view the baking process as they select their breakfast, lunch or delicious treat.”

The Aventura Mall location is the brand’s fourth in Miami.

Rosetta Bakery at Aventura Mall is open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 786-320-5191 for more information.

In addition to Rosetta Bakery, Aventura Mall’s new wing includes CVI.CHE 105, Genuine Pizza by James Beard Award winner Michael Schwartz, Tap 42, Pubbelly Sushi, Serafina, Le Pain Quotidien, and Blue Bottle. International Smoke, a collaboration between lifestyle expert and bestselling cookbook author Ayesha Curry and chef Michael Mina, will open this fall.

Aventura Mall is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Call (305) 935-1110 or visit online at www.aventuramall.com.