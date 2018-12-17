Scheck Hillel Opens Multiyear Academic Scholarship Applications: Up to 100% Full Tuition

Scheck Hillel Community School has opened applications for multiyear academic scholarships of up to 100% full tuition for rising Grade 9 and Grade 10 students, reinforcing that Scheck Hillel is the school for high achieving students with a passion for academic excellence and a desire to nurture their Jewish identity. At the highest level, a rising Grade 9 student can be recognized with a scholarship throughout all four years of high school.

“With this exciting new offering of multiyear scholarships, we are celebrating academic achievement and increasing student opportunity, reflecting Scheck Hillel’s commitment to our rising generation of dreamers, innovators and leaders,” said Vanessa Donaher, Head of School.

Students may apply for a Fall 2019 scholarship online at eHillel.org/scholarship or call 786.279.1661 to learn more. To maintain an academic scholarship, a recipient must uphold a weighted GPA of 4.0 in all math and science courses.

About Us

Scheck Hillel Community School educates and inspires students 18 months-Grade 12 to become exemplary global citizens with enduring Jewish identity and values through an individualized college preparatory curriculum highlighted by STEM/design, Capstone, college dual enrollment, arts, athletics and community service. Scheck Hillel is one of the world’s largest Jewish community day schools and a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence. For information or to arrange a visit to the school, please contact our Admissions office at 305.931.2831×173 or write to admissions@eHillel.org.