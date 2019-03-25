Serafinan Restaurant … where everyone feels at home

Serafina Restaurant group started in 1995, with a vision from founders Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato. A star was truly born and changed the restaurant scene indefinitely. Serafina restaurant group is now a globally recognized brand with restaurants in some of the finest cities all over the world. They proudly source the freshest local ingredients and use organic whenever possible. Partnering with trusted vendors and suppliers, the fresh Italian favorites stand out with exceptional quality, authenticity and contemporary cuisine.

Some of their most popular dishes are the imported Italian Burrata served either with cherry tomatoes or with prosciutto di Parma, fettccine al tartufo nero, farfalle al limoncello, tartare di Sofia, and insalata Porto di Benny.

Their life is beautiful motto, truly encompasses their elegant yet gracious hospitality infused with charm, chic environment and every day values for our guests.

Located in the Aventura Mall new wing;