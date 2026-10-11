Set an End Date: Miami’s DDA Should Earn a Vote to Continue

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

If the Downtown Development Authority is doing its job, it should have nothing to fear from a deadline, a public review and a vote. It is time for Miami and Tallahassee to make that happen.

Why should the Miami Downtown Development Authority exist indefinitely, with no end date and no required public vote on its future? That is a fair question for any agency spending public money. If the current rules do not force that kind of review, the rules need to change.

The DDA has an important mission: supporting and promoting downtown Miami. But a mission is not a lifetime guarantee. Downtown has transformed. Towers have gone up, businesses have opened, residents have poured in and billions of dollars have been invested. The real question is whether the DDA is delivering measurable results today, and whether its current structure is still the best way to serve downtown.

$22.3 Million Deserves Accountability

With a proposed 2026-27 budget of about $22.3 million, that question demands an answer. Taxpayers deserve to know what that money buys, which programs work, which goals have been met and what happens when they are not. Approving another annual budget is not the same as deciding whether the authority should exist at all.

Set a Date — Then Require a Vote

Here is what should happen. The City Commission should take the lead in setting a defined term and sunset date for the DDA. If state law must change, Miami-Dade’s delegation in Tallahassee should get it done. The goal is simple: a comprehensive public review before the sunset date, followed by a formal, recorded vote on whether the DDA continues.

Florida already sets sunset dates and continuation decisions for certain community redevelopment agencies. The DDA is a different entity, and those rules do not automatically apply. But that raises an obvious question: Why shouldn’t the same basic accountability apply here? If the law does not allow it, change the law.

Make the DDA Earn Its Future

This is not a call to abolish the DDA. It is a demand that the authority survive because it earns it, not because it has always been there. Before any sunset date, the DDA should publicly account for its finances, accomplishments, measurable results and plans. Downtown businesses, property owners, residents and taxpayers should be heard. Then the City Commission should decide, in the open.

Downtown still faces real problems: public safety, traffic, cleanliness, aging infrastructure and the daily grind of doing business. The DDA should be able to show exactly what it is doing about each and what has improved because of it. Meetings, programs and spending are activities. Results are what count.

Results Should Determine What Comes Next

If the DDA is doing an outstanding job, it should welcome the chance to prove it. If it needs changes, the review will find them. And if its mission or structure no longer fits downtown’s needs, the city must have the courage to act.

Miami loves to talk about transparency, efficiency and accountability. Here is a chance to prove it means it. The City Commission should start the process now, and state lawmakers should clear the way if Tallahassee’s approval is required.

Set an end date. Require a public review. Make the DDA earn its vote to continue.

No public authority should be beyond scrutiny, and no system should be beyond reform. If the law stands in the way, change it. Downtown Miami and its taxpayers deserve nothing less.

Questions or ideas? Call or text Grant Miller at 305-323-8206.