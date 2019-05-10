Several New Retailers, New Eatery Open at Aventura Mall

Aventura Mall has further expanded its selection of fashion boutiques and dining options with a mix of first-to-market and internationally renowned brands.

CAMILLA was founded in 2004 by Australian designer and artist, Camilla Franks. The brand’s vibrant and bespoke bohemian lifestyle offering captures the boundless creativity and love of travel that led Camilla to follow her heart to far away cities and off the beaten path communities, inspiring her to create her hand-crafted pieces. Every CAMILLA piece is hand-cut, every crystal is applied with precision, and every print is placed by hand. The CAMILLA wonderland encompasses women’s, men’s and children’s fashion, swim, accessories and home collections. CAMILLA is located on the lower level of the Nordstrom Wing.

Vince is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day. Established in 2002, the brand’s collections are inspired by its California origins, and embody warm effortless style, iconic essentials and modern luxury. Vince designs uncomplicated yet refined pieces that approach dressing with a sense of ease. The brand offers a range of products for men and women, including tops, sweaters, shoes and cashmere pieces to handbags, fragrance and beauty products, home décor and more. Vince is located on the lower level of the Nordstrom Wing.

Havaianas was launched in Brazil in 1962 after the creation of the brand’s first pair of sandals. Portuguese for “Hawaiians,” Havaianas were born based on the traditional Japanese sandal known as the Zori, whose soles are made of rice straw. Today, the brand is known for offering more than 300 styles of high-quality rubber sandals, flip flops and footwear that never go out of fashion and are perfect for the whole family. Havaianas is located near Center Court.

Coach is a leading design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle collections synonymous with New York style and defined by America’s free-spirited nature. Founded as a family-run workshop in New York City in 1941, the brand was a pioneer in the leather goods and accessories arena. Today, it approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury with authenticity and innovation via beautiful, functional and modern items encompassing bags, wallets and wristlets, shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear pieces for both men and women. Coach’s newly renovated space, which features a craftsmanship bar and dedicated accessories shop, is located on the lower level near Center Court.

Psycho Bunny was born in New York City in 2005 as the result of a shared passion to build a bold menswear brand that combined tradition with edge. Robert Godley sketched the iconic bunny skull and crossbones, meshing rebellion with style for sophisticated mischief, while necktie knowhow Robert Goldman helped turn the sketch into an international icon. Together, they created a line of high quality pieces with attitude featuring tailored details and a range of styles for every occasion. Psycho Bunny has reopened in its renovated permanent space on the lower level of the new wing.

Additionally, The Little Beet has opened in Treats Food Hall, an eclectic collection of local and national dining concepts located on the third level of Aventura Mall’s new wing.

The Little Beet was founded in 2014 with one simple philosophy: to serve real food deliciously. The brand offers a variety of healthy and flavorful gluten-free dishes consisting of locally, seasonally and naturally sourced ingredients from trusted farms and food purveyors. A variety of coveted dishes provides patrons with options to please every palette and dietary discretion. Popular menu items range from Yuzu Poke Bowls and Chef Made Bowls to a Make Your Own Plate concept, which includes a choice of three vegetables, one protein, a sauce and garnish. This opening marks the eatery’s first Florida location and its tenth overall.