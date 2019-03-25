Sharks, Turtles and Corals: Oh MY! 50 Years of Marine Science Lecture with Melissa “Missy” Dore, Ed.D.

Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30 pm, the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center will present the last in this year’s new cultural lecture series, Sharks, Turtles and Corals: Oh MY! 50 Years of Marine Science in South Florida, with Melissa “Missy” Dore, Ed.D. The lecture series is presented by the Nova Southeastern University Lifelong Learning Institute, as part of a partnership with the City of Aventura.

Florida draws many visitors because of the sea, sand and sun. However, as Dr. Dore says, there is much more to our beautiful vistas that they are not seeing. “When people come to South Florida, they see the waves and the beaches. They do not see the diverse marine ecosystems that include over 6000 types of plants and animals and stretches from the Caribbean Sea to the Gulf of Mexico. For over 50 years we have been learning about our own backyard, and we’ve hardly made a dent”

Dr. Dore worked her way down the eastern seaboard from her native Maine to Florida. Her research projects include areas of the Gulf of Mexico, South Florida, San Salvador and Bahamas marine habitats. She received her B.A. in Biology from Wells College, and from NSU both her M.S. in Marine Biology and Coastal Zone Management, and doctorate in higher education leadership with a focus on plugging leaks in the STEM pipeline. Currently Director of NSU’s Halmos College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography, Dr. Dore has worked at NSU for 25 years focusing on student experiential learning, teaching, and advising.

To register for the March lecture, please visit www.aventuracenter.org or call (954) 468-3280. Tickets for the remaining lecture $20 each plus fees. The Aventura Arts and Cultural Center is located 3385 NE 188th Street in Aventura.

For more information about Nova Southeastern University’s Lifelong Learning Institute, or any of the community programs, visit www.nova.edu/lifelonglearning: (954) 262-8471 , LLI@nova.edu