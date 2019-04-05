Shayna Perry is the new Director of Health and Wellness of Sterling of Aventura

The Sterling of Aventura is pleased to announce a new addition to its team — our new Director of Health and Wellness Shayna Perry. Shayna is a trained Social Worker and has a BA in Social Work from Florida Atlantic University. In addition, she is a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and qualified in 2008. Shayna is currently enrolled at Florida Atlantic University in pursuit of her Masters in Health Administration.

For fun Shayna likes to spend time with her 3 year old son and her hobbies include reading and traveling.

Shayna is passionate about resident care and comes to The Sterling with over 10 years of nursing experience with 4 years of assisted living experience. Shayna said “One thing I have been very impressed with is the standard of care our staff provide day in day out. Also we have a good number of employees with long tenure – so they get to know our residents like family. I am very proud to be a part of the team, and I want to enhance the already stellar reputation that The Sterling has in the community”. Mary Buchanan, Executive Director of The Sterling added…we are thrilled to have Shayna join our Management team. She brings with her a wealth of experience, not only as a skilled Nurse, but also her Social Work background – this will serve her well in the community – so we can provide best-in-class service to our residents. . Welcome Shayna!