“Singing With the Stars”… absolutely hilarious charity fundraiser

“But I can’t carry a note!” was the first response when the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce asked their members to “sing” in an event to benefit Neighbors4Neighbors, a charity aligned with CBS4 that helps raise friends and funds for community-based organizations that meet critical needs. But singing, on or off-key, wasn’t the mission here…the mission was to raise funds for N4N, and so, for the second year, brave souls said “YES!” to sing at Lulu’s Bait Shack in Fort Lauderdale. Last year, Gary Pyott of Association 1st and Chairman of the AMC, and his “Fision Fiber Optic Singers” named in appreciation of Hotwire Communications’ generous donation, won the contest, so they had their reputation to defend! Host Cynthia Demos, N4N Board Member, introduced each singing group, encouraging the audience to join them onstage by making a donation. Laughter rang out throughout the evening, as Gary and his Fision Fiber Optics competed against Russel Lazega, Florida Advocates, a Private Law Firm; Hooters Girls Cidnee Gray, Ashley Sullivan and Diana Blakeslee; Spanish 104.3 The Shark Morning Show and Justin Nepola, Nepola Yonta Attorneys.

With a record high donation of $8,104, Gary Pyott and his Fision Fiber Optic Singers won this year’s contest , thanks to AMC member donations from attorney Jordan Sayfie; Brandon Stein, STEINLAW Personal Injury Attorneys; Catie Phillips, Rosenbaum PLLC and the singers donations: Cesar Arguelles, Vi at Aventura; Michael Costa and Charles Miller, IDB Bank; Diana Dwyer, Health Gains; Ran Oz, CooLAM Productions; Kevin Shacter, Northern Trust; Gulcan Unal, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hollywood Beach; Shraggie Zisman, Primerica; and Cameron Wheeler, 18 year-old super-star singer. Hotwire Communications sent in their singers as well: Porsche Hillery, Denise DiPerna, Junior Joseph, Kerline Kongal and Vanessa McDonald. Volunteers from the AMC and Hotwire were there, and “Super Money Man”, John Hershman from Northern Trust and Awilda Marrero from Caliber Home Loans handled all the donations that night.

Lynne Cameron, Executive Director of Neighbors4Neighbors, said, “We are crazy in love with our friends from the Aventura Marketing Council. Not only are they fearless, they actually are great performers! A million thanks to Gary Pyott and the Fision Fiber Optic Singers, and all their wonderful members and friends who supported this effort, especially Hotwire Communications!”

Katy Meagher, Producer, added, “We are thrilled to have this event become a TV special airing on Sunday, July 8, 12:30 pm on CBS4 and at 3pm on My33TV.”

Neighbors4Neighbors, 305.597.4404, www.neighbors4neighbors.org; Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce, 305.932.5334, www.aventuramarketingcouncil.com