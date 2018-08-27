South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners elects officers for 2018-2019

The South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners, which oversees all actions of Memorial Healthcare System, elected its officers at the July board meeting. Douglas A. Harrison was elected Chairman, Vic Narang was elected Vice Chairman and Frank Ledee was elected Secretary/Treasurer. The board members serving alongside the officers are Jose Basulto, Laura R. Miller, Hobel Florido and Karen L. Harrington.

Douglas A. Harrison is an assistant city attorney for the City of Miami and is an adjunct professor at Broward College. Harrison joined the Office of the City Attorney in March 2015 after serving as Senior Litigation Counsel for the City of Hollywood. Mr. Harrison is an Assistant City Attorney in the General Litigation Division handling litigation in State and Federal Courts in the areas of Government, Commercial, Civil Rights, and Negligence. Prior to practicing in the municipal arena, Harrison was in private practice handling both civil and criminal cases in State and Federal courts. Harrison also served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office as a member of the Career Criminal/Robbery Unit and the Environmental Crimes Unit. Harrison was Policy Director Editor of the Journal of Law and Public Policy at the University of Florida College Of Law. He is a member of several professional organizations including the Broward County Bar Association and the Miramar Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce. He has been a member of the School Board of Broward County Diversity Committee since 2012 and a graduate of Leadership Broward Class XXXV, 2016-2017. Harrison received his bachelor’s and law degree from the University of Florida.

Vic Narang is the founder of GDKN Corporation, a global technology services firm that currently provides services to many Fortune 500 companies in 40 states in the U.S. and five provinces in Canada. He has been involved in the community providing leadership and performing work at the grass-root level to accomplish many community projects. He has been involved in raising awareness in the community regarding social-causes and fund-raising for impoverished children through various innovative programs. Narang has been working at GDKN Corporation in the capacity of CEO/President since 1993. He has been in the Information Management industry since 1986. As a Technology Expert, he has managed several multi-million dollar business solutions. Narang has architected several technical business solutions for utility, financial, manufacturing and other industries at Fortune-100 companies. He has managed and led several large initiatives to successful completion. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration.

Frank Ledee is a veteran assistant state attorney for Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. His most recent work has been as Division Chief for the Gang Prosecution Unit, responsible for operation and supervision of the unit, supervising multi-agency and multi-jurisdictional gang, and homeland security investigations and prosecutions. He is a member of various professional organizations, including Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police and the Florida Violent Crime & Drug Control Council. Among his accomplishments is the implementation of Project Safe Neighborhoods and Project Sentry initiatives designed to reduce gun crimes by coordinating federal, state and local law enforcement efforts in a unified offensive to combat gun violence. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Barry University and law degree from Nova Southeastern University.

