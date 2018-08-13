Spice Things Up During Miami Spice at The Tuck Room in North Miami Beach

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

From the moment guests enter The Tuck Room’s inspired dining room, they are immersed into an artistic experience. Whimsical book murals by artist Mike Stilkey line the interior walls, providing an imaginative atmosphere in which to enjoy equally unique, award-winning dishes and handcrafted cocktails. This fall, guests of The Tuck Room can indulge in a three-course experience during Miami Spice, where chefs are serving prix fixe lunch and dinner selections for $23 and $39, respectively, August 1 – September 30.

“We are excited to share our most popular and innovative creations from the kitchen here at The Tuck Room. Every dish on our menu for this exciting event is packed with vibrant flavors – we’re really proud of what we’re serving,” says Sherry Yard, award-winning Chef and COO of iPic® Entertainment. “Miami Spice is a true showcase of culinary craftsmanship that highlights local talents, all on the basis of accessibility, and it is a great way for us as a restaurant to get to know our community a little better.”

Similarly, North Miami Beach residents and visitors will have the chance to get to know The Tuck Room better through the Miami Spice menus and complementary cocktail list served with dinner. Curated by celebrated mixologist and iPic’s own Executive Bartender/Corporate Sommelier, spirited offerings provide an authentic taste of South Florida culture, with options including inventive variations on the classic mojito alongside a flavorful Spirit-Free Berry Arnold Palmer.

For more information about The Tuck Room North Miami Beach, call 786-563-7061 or visit www.thetuckroom.com.