Spice Up Summer at Trump International Beach Resort

Rising summer temperatures mean it’s almost time for Miami Spice, the city-wide promotion providing the opportunity to experience top restaurants at affordable prices. Those looking to add a dash of spice to their warm summer days should head to Neomi’s Grill and Gili’s Beach Club in Sunny Isles Beach.

Throughout August and September, diners can take advantage of the specially curated dinner menu available at Neomi’s Tuesday through Saturday, for the set price of $39, and the lunch menu at Gili’s Beach Club for $23, Wednesday through Sunday.

“We have created locally inspired menus – one for August and a different one for September – that really offer guests a taste of South Florida,” said Executive Chef Kurtis Jantz. “From appetizers including Seared Octopus with Guava BBQ Sauce and Avocado & Mango Salad with Tomato Ceviche to entrees such as Herb Crusted Grouper with Lemon & Passionfruit Butter and Churrasco Steak with Creole Potatoes, we’re excited to kick off this fun culinary experience next month.”

Additional offerings include Lobster-Corn Chowder with Cuban Toast, Grilled Salmon Sliders, Sweet Peach Bruschetta, Lemon Pepper Cod Fish with Duck Fat Roasted Carrots, Petit Filet with Wild

Mushrooms, and for those who prefer to go meatless – Crispy Cauliflower with Red Lentils and Goat

Cheese. Top it all off with choices such as Butterscotch Pudding with Maple Bourbon Whipped Cream and Guava Pastelitos.

Prices exclude gratuity. For more information or reservations, please call (855) 807-1933 or visit

www.trumpmiami.com.