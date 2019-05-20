Starbucks in Aventura ParkSquare celebrates grand opening

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The delectable aroma of Starbucks coffee permeated the air as members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce gathered there recently to celebrate the grand opening of this new store located in Aventura ParkSquare. Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, Vice Mayor Dr. Linda Marks and Commissioners Gladys Mezrahi and Howard Weinberg were there to cut the official red ribbon with owner/operator Pablo Hoberman who noted, “We are so pleased that our company, StarTouch One, is opening this beautiful new store to serve the greater Aventura community, and we look forward to opening another two Starbucks soon!”

As guests mingled and enjoyed coffee, refreshers, Starbucks signature sweets and sandwiches, live music by Tony Cruz provided the perfect background for an evening of networking and celebration. Door prizes included a gift certificate to Starbucks, two bottles of champagne from Total Wine Aventura in honor of their first anniversary, and two tickets to a comedy show at Gulfstream Park.

Starbucks Aventura ParkSquare is located at 2980 NE 207th Street, Aventura 33180. For more information, startouchone.com or aventuramarketingcouncil.com