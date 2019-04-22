Students prepare to run Business Meeting

Students from eleven local public and private schools recently met at the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce office to receive their orientation on their responsibilities as a Student Leader for the annual Student-Run Breakfast Meeting in May.

Each Student Leader was selected by their school administration to represent their school at the meeting featuring Miami-Dade Public School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho as the keynote speaker. The students are currently rehearsing to handle all parts of the program, from introductions to Officer of the Month awards and committee reports. The students are: Eli Borojovich, 13, Aventura City of Excellence School; Luna Pedrosa, 16, Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Sr. High; Gabrielle D’Addario, 12, Aventura Waterways K – 8 Center; Kennedy Lyn Kelly, 13, David Lawrence, J. K – 8 Center; Christopher Bowen, 14, Grace Leadership Preparatory Academy; Danielle Pinto, 17, Dr. Michael M. Krop Sr. High; Sebastian Pineda, 12, Norman S. Edelcup Sunny Isles Beach K – 8; Dayja Thezan, 17, North Miami Beach Sr. High; Michael Berenstein, 17, Scheck Hillel Community School; Eva Malakhova, 7, Sunshine State Academy; and Sydney Cassu, The Victory School.